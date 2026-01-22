Court Lifts Restraint on Federal Force Against Minnesota Protesters

In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. appeals court has revoked a prior legal restraint, allowing federal immigration agents to use force against peaceful demonstrators in Minnesota. Friction continues to escalate between federal and state authorities under the contentious enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

The Trump administration has deployed numerous federal agents in the Minneapolis area, resulting in violence and controversy. Critics argue the surge infringes on residents' rights, sparking widespread protests and legal challenges led by U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez to limit the use of aggressive tactics.

Further intensifying the situation, the Trump administration has initiated a criminal investigation into Minnesota's top officials, accusing them of obstructing federal law. This move is perceived as part of a broader strategy to counteract opposition, fueling further political and social unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)