Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democratic critic of President Donald Trump, has alleged that he was prevented from speaking at a scheduled event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Newsom claimed that the White House interfered with his engagement, after he was invited by Fortune for a fireside chat at the USA House, the official U.S. venue in Davos. His comments came during an X post where he criticized the decision, suggesting undue influence from the Trump administration.

This incident is another chapter in the ongoing conflict between Newsom and Trump, who have frequently clashed on numerous issues since Trump took office for his second term. Newsom, who could be seen at Davos during Trump's address, dismissed the president's speech as 'remarkably boring' and 'insignificant.' Earlier that day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Newsom's economic understanding, adding to the tensions brewing between the two political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)