'Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost': Transforming Colonies Through Community Involvement

The NDMC has launched the 'Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost' initiative to promote decentralized waste management. The initiative involves community participation in converting wet waste into organic compost, which is used for horticulture in residential areas. This effort supports circular economy practices and reduces landfill burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recently unveiled its 'Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost' initiative, focusing on decentralized waste management and fostering awareness about organic compost usage.

This initiative has begun in three key residential colonies—Kaka Nagar, Sarojini Vihar, and West Kidwai Nagar. Residents are encouraged to contribute segregated wet waste, which is locally processed into nutrient-rich compost.

The compost is then utilized within these communities for gardening and park maintenance, reinforcing sustainable waste management and NDMC's broader commitment to circular economy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

