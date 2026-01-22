Transforming Munak Canal: New Elevated Road and Cultural Hub Initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a transformative project on Thursday to revitalize the dilapidated Munak Canal. The initiative includes the construction of an elevated road aimed at reducing traffic bottlenecks in the city. Gupta emphasized that the project represents a holistic development effort, focusing on both infrastructural and cultural enhancements. The canal, notorious for its poor condition, is set to undergo comprehensive cleaning and beautification, including the establishment of permanent Chhath ghats.

At an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the elevated road is designed to connect Inderlok Metro Station with Urban Extension Road-II, providing a significant traffic relief along internal passages, particularly towards Rohini and the outer areas of Delhi. The construction is projected to conclude before the upcoming Chhath Puja, facilitating safe devotional practices for a large number of worshippers, especially those from Purvanchal. This development is anticipated to create a significant cultural hub that could attract daily visitors seeking leisure and recreation.

The comprehensive plan will also augment local infrastructure, with additional roads and expanded bridges, including the enlargement of Singalpur Bridge, to boost connectivity and improve civic facilities across several neighborhoods like Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura. To promote security and mobility, service roads on both sides of the canal will feature solar lighting and paved footpaths. The entire stretch will be enhanced with a new RCC boundary wall enhanced with greenery, from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok Metro Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)