Raipur Embraces New Policing Era with Commissionerate System

Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, is set to implement a police commissionerate system from Friday, officials confirmed. The overhaul will affect 21 police stations across the city.

Announced last year by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Independence Day, the transition from the Superintendent of Police system to the commissionerate model marks a significant shift in local law enforcement strategies. Raipur has been divided into two police districts: Raipur Urban and Raipur Rural, with the former now overseen by a Commissioner of Police of the rank of Inspector General.

This change, outlined in a notification from the state Home Department, is spurred by Raipur and Birgaon's combined urban population and escalating law and order complexities. The new system is designed to grant the police greater operational autonomy, expedited decision-making, and bolstered accountability. These enhancements are expected to allow for swifter responses to crime and better management of the city's security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)