Tensions Erupt at Lodna Colliery: Clash Leaves Dozens Injured
A violent clash between BCCL staff and workers from an outsourcing company at Lodna Colliery in Dhanbad resulted in nearly a dozen injuries. The conflict arose over a road-cutting dispute, with initial reports indicating retaliation from the outsourcing unit following an alleged assault on Wednesday.
A violent clash broke out between the staff of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and workers from an outsourcing company in the Lodna colliery area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, injuring nearly a dozen people, according to police sources.
The wounded officers and miners were rushed to the Central Hospital of BCCL, which operates as a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The incident occurred in the Jina Gora Project of Lodna Colliery Area, within the jurisdiction of the Tisra police station.
Officer-in-charge Suman Kumar indicated that the conflict stemmed from disagreements over colliery road cutting. While no complaints have been formally filed with the police, local reports suggest that tensions escalated after an outsourcing company official, Shitla Singh, was allegedly assaulted by BCCL staff, leading to a retaliatory clash.
