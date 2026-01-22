Dravidian Model: Resolving 99% of Tamil Nadu's Employee Issues
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claims the Dravidian Model government has resolved 95-99% of issues concerning government employee unions. Despite pending demands, Stalin assures fulfillment without draconian measures like TESMA. The CM highlights the administration's ongoing dialogue with various workforce groups and criticizes the opposition's past governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that his Dravidian Model government has addressed nearly all concerns raised by government employee unions.
Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin confirmed ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues, emphasizing the government's non-draconian approach compared to the previous AIADMK regime.
The CM reassured active dialogue with nutritional meal organizers and part-time teachers, criticizing opposition inaction and anticipating future governance success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting over breakfast with AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.
Key Political Realignment in Tamil Nadu: BJP and AIADMK's Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks
TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins AIADMK-Led NDA Bloc
AIADMK Stalwart Vaithilingam Joins DMK Amid Political Buzz
Former AIADMK Stalwarts Shift Allegiance to DMK