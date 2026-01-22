Dravidian Model: Resolving 99% of Tamil Nadu's Employee Issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that his Dravidian Model government has addressed nearly all concerns raised by government employee unions.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin confirmed ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues, emphasizing the government's non-draconian approach compared to the previous AIADMK regime.

The CM reassured active dialogue with nutritional meal organizers and part-time teachers, criticizing opposition inaction and anticipating future governance success.

