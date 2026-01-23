Defending the Zoo: Kyiv Staff Battle Winter and War for Wildlife Survival

Kyiv zoo staff are working tirelessly to ensure the warmth and safety of Tony the gorilla and other animals after Russian air strikes compromise Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As temperatures plummet, zoo staff face immense challenges in safeguarding their charges.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko has urged residents to find refuge away from the city amid potential future strikes, but that option isn't available to 51-year-old Tony. 'People can go to the countryside, but Tony cannot,' expressed zoo chief Kyrylo Trantin, stressing that the dedicated staff delivers firewood multiple times daily to maintain a comfortable 20 degrees Celsius for Tony.

As Kyiv endures extended periods without power and water, the zoo's generators work nonstop, providing much-needed warmth. Staff also collect water reserves to sustain the zoo residents, such as the elephant, which requires 150 liters of water each day. The ongoing conflict heavily burdens both staff and animals, as each day mirrors a battle for warmth and survival.

