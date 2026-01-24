Winter Wallop: Arctic Storm Paralyzes Eastern U.S.

A fierce winter storm is poised to blanket a vast swath of the United States with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Starting from the Rockies and advancing eastward, this tempest is set to affect millions over the weekend, accompanied by dangerously low Arctic temperatures.

At least 14 states and the District of Columbia declared weather emergencies as multiple airlines cautioned travelers about potential abrupt cancellations. Jacob Asherman of the U.S. Weather Prediction Center called it 'the biggest so far this season' in terms of both intensity and reach.

Predictions indicate snowfall in excess of a foot in some areas, with particularly severe ice conditions expected in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The storm's chilling presence is already manifesting with sub-zero temperatures as far south as the mid-Atlantic, threatening significant power and travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)