Tragedy Strikes: Series of Deadly Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh

A series of tragic road accidents unfolded across Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals and injuries to several others, according to police reports on Saturday.

In Jhansi district, a disastrous collision occurred when an overloaded auto rickshaw, carrying 16 passengers, was struck by an unidentified vehicle near Lohia Degree College on Friday night. The horrific crash resulted in three fatalities and 13 injuries, with victims receiving treatment at local hospitals. A case has been filed against the unidentified vehicle, police confirm.

Additionally, two lives were lost in Saharanpur's Deoband area when a car collided with a divider and overturned near Ghalauli checkpost. Meanwhile, Ballia district witnessed another fatal accident as a motorcycle came under a cylinder-laden truck on National Highway-31, leaving one dead and another critically injured. Authorities have detained the truck driver for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)