Naidu Champions Andhra's Clean and Green Revolution

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated statewide solid waste management projects from Chittoor district. Naidu, addressing a rally, announced an allocation of Rs 510 crore for 110 integrated waste management units.

He further unveiled Rs 573-crore development initiatives under the SwachAndhra programme, focusing on clean Andhra policies. Efforts include distribution of electric autorickshaws, tricycles, and pushcarts for rural waste collection. He criticized the previous government for leaving urban areas polluted with trash.

Naidu underscored the progress with existing four waste-to-energy units, with plans to add two more facilities in Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. The government also targets helping 20 lakh farmers embrace natural farming, as well as reducing power purchase costs by Rs 1.2 through efficient operations.