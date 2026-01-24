Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns

In a significant development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Scotland's entry into the upcoming T20 World Cup, replacing Bangladesh. The decision, described as 'difficult,' came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns linked to Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exclusion.

The ICC maintained there was no credible security threat to the Bangladesh team in India and refused to alter the tournament's schedule. As a result, Bangladesh, who sought a venue change to Sri Lanka, lost the support of ICC board members, securing only Pakistan's backing in a 14-2 vote.

The BCB faces significant financial losses, including USD 500,000 in participation fees, and a potential USD 27 million annual revenue from the ICC. Additionally, the lack of a bilateral series with India exacerbates their financial woes, leading to potential legal action at the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

