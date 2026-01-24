Karnataka Tightens Regulations on Prison Supplies
The Karnataka government has issued new regulations limiting external supplies of food, clothing, and bedding for civil and undertrial prisoners. Only restricted uncooked and packaged items will be allowed after security checks. These changes aim to enhance prison security and administrative efficiency while maintaining prisoner well-being.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has enacted new regulations that restrict the supply of food, clothing, and bedding to prisoners from private sources. These measures are in response to prison security concerns, staff shortages, and overcrowding issues.
According to a circular from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, as authorized under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, prisoners will no longer be allowed to receive cooked food from outside. The directive aims to ensure the quality of prison-provided food and uniform treatment of all undertrial prisoners.
Permitted items include fresh fruits, dry fruits, and limited clothing, all subject to thorough examination by the prison authorities. The regulation intends to maintain security and streamline administrative processes, disallowing any excess or suspicious items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Curtails Private Supplies for Prisoners: Ensures Security and Equality
Controversy Unfolds: Bangladesh Withdraws from ICC T20 World Cup Over Security Concerns
Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns
Blast on Sirhind Freight Corridor Sparks Security Concerns
Security Concerns Rise: Delhi Police Identifies 1,000 Risky Parking Spots