Karnataka Tightens Regulations on Prison Supplies

The Karnataka government has enacted new regulations that restrict the supply of food, clothing, and bedding to prisoners from private sources. These measures are in response to prison security concerns, staff shortages, and overcrowding issues.

According to a circular from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, as authorized under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, prisoners will no longer be allowed to receive cooked food from outside. The directive aims to ensure the quality of prison-provided food and uniform treatment of all undertrial prisoners.

Permitted items include fresh fruits, dry fruits, and limited clothing, all subject to thorough examination by the prison authorities. The regulation intends to maintain security and streamline administrative processes, disallowing any excess or suspicious items.

(With inputs from agencies.)