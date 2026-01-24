Left Menu

Karnataka Tightens Regulations on Prison Supplies

The Karnataka government has issued new regulations limiting external supplies of food, clothing, and bedding for civil and undertrial prisoners. Only restricted uncooked and packaged items will be allowed after security checks. These changes aim to enhance prison security and administrative efficiency while maintaining prisoner well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:02 IST
Karnataka Tightens Regulations on Prison Supplies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has enacted new regulations that restrict the supply of food, clothing, and bedding to prisoners from private sources. These measures are in response to prison security concerns, staff shortages, and overcrowding issues.

According to a circular from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, as authorized under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, prisoners will no longer be allowed to receive cooked food from outside. The directive aims to ensure the quality of prison-provided food and uniform treatment of all undertrial prisoners.

Permitted items include fresh fruits, dry fruits, and limited clothing, all subject to thorough examination by the prison authorities. The regulation intends to maintain security and streamline administrative processes, disallowing any excess or suspicious items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026