Chandigarh Power Network Stabilizes Post-Storm

Chandigarh's electricity infrastructure faced significant challenges following a battering by heavy rains and high-speed winds. As of Saturday, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) reported no major power outages, with the 11 kV high-tension system functioning normally.

'Currently, there are no wide-area power breakdowns or trippings reported in the city,' a CPDL spokesperson commented. Minor breakdowns were attended to promptly, with brief, precautionary emergency shutdowns undertaken for safety.

The CPDL addressed over 3,000 power complaints on Friday, six times the usual number, resolving most on the same day. Improved weather conditions and a strategic focus on safety and quality have aided ongoing field operations, ensuring swift problem resolution and customer satisfaction.