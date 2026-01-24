Clash Over Gaza Ceasefire: Global Pressures and Local Resistance
U.S. and Israeli officials meet to discuss the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire, as internal pressures mount over the return of a hostage's body. Meanwhile, the Rafah border crossing, pivotal in the peace process, remains a contentious topic amid ongoing violence resulting in tragic casualties.
In a critical meeting on Saturday, American envoys urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, under a deal brokered by former President Donald Trump. However, Netanyahu faces domestic pressure to halt progress until Hamas returns a hostage's body.
The pivotal Rafah border crossing, under Israeli military control and a significant indicator of commencing this next phase, is causing international debate. Gaza's leadership announced plans to open the crossing, but Israel remains non-committal, influencing regional and global diplomatic efforts.
Amidst diplomatic discussions, a tragic incident unfolded as an Israeli strike killed two Palestinian children in Gaza. This event underscores the harsh and volatile conditions within Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and challenging the fragile ceasefire.
