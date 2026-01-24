Human Rights Activist Sentenced: A Blow to Free Speech

In a contentious legal decision, a Pakistani court has sentenced human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to a total of 17 years in prison. They were convicted on charges of anti-state social media posts, raising alarms over the shrinking space for civil rights and free speech in the country.

Despite their denial of the charges, the court found Mazari, known for her criticism of Pakistan's military, guilty of furthering an anti-state agenda through social media content between 2021 and 2025. The sentences include a five-year, ten-year, and two-year term, which will run concurrently.

The trial has been met with strong criticism from human rights groups and political figures like Shireen Mazari, who condemned the conviction as unjust. This case underscores the ongoing tension between activists and the state's cyber crime policies in Pakistan.

