Exposing the 'Undemocratic' Narrative: Shakeel Ahmad's Critique of Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's comments criticizing Rahul Gandhi as an insecure and undemocratic leader have been seized by the BJP. Ahmad claimed Gandhi only promotes young leaders who support him, exposing a false 'vote theft' narrative and the party's internal weaknesses as reasons for Congress's electoral defeats.
- Country:
- India
In a development stirring political circles, former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's remarks have sparked a debate regarding Rahul Gandhi's leadership style. Ahmad criticized Gandhi as lacking democratic principles and promoting only young loyalists within the party.
The BJP responded swiftly, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accusing Gandhi of perpetuating a misleading narrative of 'vote theft' to mask the Congress's electoral defeats. This stance, they argue, reflects an undemocratic mindset reminiscent of Indira Gandhi's era.
The critique also included Ahmad's observation of the Congress's internal weaknesses as a significant factor in its electoral losses. The BJP's narrative culminated in describing Rahul Gandhi as treating the party like 'personal family property,' dismissing dissent within his ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
