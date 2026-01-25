Left Menu

Historic Winter Storm Strikes; Power Outages and Flight Cancellations Skyrocket

A significant winter storm in the U.S. has left over 670,000 without power and led to the cancellation of 10,000 flights. President Trump declared emergencies in 17 states, and the Energy Department authorized backup resources. The storm is expected to bring severe cold and disruptions across eastern U.S.

A massive winter storm ravaged the U.S. on Sunday, causing major disruptions with over 670,000 customers left without electricity and nearly 10,000 flights canceled. The eastern two-thirds of the nation braced for the onslaught as snow, sleet, and freezing rain were anticipated to create hazardous conditions.

President Donald Trump labeled the storm "historic" and sanctioned emergency declarations for several states, urging Americans to prioritize safety. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem echoed the President's warnings, advising citizens to procure essentials like food and fuel to weather the storm.

The Energy Department took unprecedented measures to prevent widespread blackouts by activating backup resources. Airlines and grid operators scrambled to manage the situation, leading to anticipated disruptions throughout affected regions as projections of extreme cold continue.

