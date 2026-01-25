Left Menu

Gujarat's Resilient Reawakening: 25 Years After the Quake

The devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake claimed over 20,000 lives and spurred major advances in disaster management and infrastructure resilience. Chief Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded long-term rebuilding efforts. Memorials, like Smriti Van, and institutions like GSDMA and ISR, continue to honor victims and strengthen earthquake preparedness in the region.

Updated: 25-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:30 IST
Twenty-five years have passed since a catastrophic earthquake rattled Gujarat, India, reshaping its landscape and policy on Republic Day in 2001. The 7.6-magnitude tremor's epicenter lay near Chobari village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district, causing massive destruction across the state, with a death toll exceeding 20,000.

The disaster, recorded as one of independent India's deadliest earthquakes, catalyzed critical reforms in the state's disaster management and building safety protocols under then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Rescue and relief operations, initially overseen by Keshubhai Patel, saw significant contributions from international bodies, the Indian Army, and local organizations like BAPS.

Commemorating the victims, the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority was founded, while memorials like Smriti Van and the Institute of Seismological Research work towards earthquake preparedness. Today, Gujarat stands as a model of resilience, its recovery a testament to enduring human spirit and strategic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

