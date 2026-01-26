Senators Clash Over DHS Funding Amid Shooting Outrage

Democratic senators are taking a firm stance against the Department of Homeland Security funding bill following the death of Alex Pretti, a Minnesota resident shot by federal agents. This opposition heightens the likelihood of a partial government shutdown by week's end.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer expressed his dismay over the Minnesota event, labeling it "appalling" on social media and signaling that Democrats will withhold support for the appropriations bill if the DHS funding remains untouched.

Republican leaders face pressure as they require Democratic backing to pass pending spending bills, hoping to avert another government closure. With Democrats pushing for DHS policy reforms, the political landscape remains tense as negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)