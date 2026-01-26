Left Menu

Senators Clash Over DHS Funding Amid Shooting Outrage

Democratic senators are opposing a Department of Homeland Security funding bill due to the recent shooting of a Minnesota man, threatening a government shutdown. The shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good have intensified calls for DHS reforms, raising tensions between Democrats and Republicans over ICE and border protection policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Democratic senators are taking a firm stance against the Department of Homeland Security funding bill following the death of Alex Pretti, a Minnesota resident shot by federal agents. This opposition heightens the likelihood of a partial government shutdown by week's end.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer expressed his dismay over the Minnesota event, labeling it "appalling" on social media and signaling that Democrats will withhold support for the appropriations bill if the DHS funding remains untouched.

Republican leaders face pressure as they require Democratic backing to pass pending spending bills, hoping to avert another government closure. With Democrats pushing for DHS policy reforms, the political landscape remains tense as negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

