Winter Storm Takes Toll on U.S. Infrastructure and Travel

A severe winter storm swept across the eastern third of the United States on Sunday, bringing with it a treacherous mix of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain that strained energy resources and disrupted travel for millions. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings affecting 118 million people, as the Arctic chill enveloped the area.

Widespread power outages were reported across several states due to the freezing rain, which heavily coated trees and power lines, particularly impacting the South. More than one million homes and businesses were left without electricity, with Tennessee experiencing the most significant outages. The storm's powerful gusts contributed to wind chills as low as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

Federal and state governments responded by declaring emergencies in numerous states. President Trump approved emergency disaster declarations, while the Department of Energy took steps to mitigate power losses. Despite the storm potentially moving away, officials warned that cold and icy conditions would persist, maintaining the risk of further disruptions.

