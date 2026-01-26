Odisha's 77th Republic Day Celebrations: A Parade of Unity and Progress

In Odisha, the 77th Republic Day was marked with zeal and national pride as Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag at Bhubaneswar's Mahatma Gandhi Marg, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi did the honors in Cuttack. The celebrations showcased the spirit of unity and progress across the state.

The state-level event featured salutes from 52 contingents, including Central and state police forces, home guards, and college students. Numerous tableaux highlighted government achievements and cultural groups added festive flair to the ceremony. Security was tightened, particularly in regions affected by Maoist activities.

Governor Kambhampati expressed his greetings, urging citizens to uphold constitutional ideals. Chief Minister Majhi and opposition leaders echoed these sentiments. Statewide celebrations reflected a commitment to peace and democracy, resonating with the people of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)