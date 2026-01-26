Celebrating the Ideals of the 77th Republic Day

On Monday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on its 77th Republic Day, underscoring the day's significance as a celebration of India's vibrant Republic status, founded on the enduring ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Radhakrishnan highlighted that January 26 is not merely a homage to the visionary framers of the Constitution but serves as a powerful reminder of the citizens' duties in upholding the democratic principles enshrined within it.

He lauded the nation's significant achievements across various sectors as testament to the strength of its institutions and citizens, urging unity and inclusiveness while committing to the nation's long-term progress and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)