Jharkhand's Promising Path to 2047: A Prosperous Future Awaits

In a spirited address on Republic Day, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar articulated his vision for the state's contribution to India's development goals by 2047. Highlighting rich natural resources and cultural heritage, he projected Jharkhand as a vital participant in this national endeavor.

Speaking at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, the Governor unfurled the national flag as he praised the state's progress in infrastructure, energy, industry, and social sectors like education and health. Gangwar underscored emerging opportunities in these areas, painting an optimistic future for Jharkhand.

Recognizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gangwar expressed confidence in Jharkhand's path to becoming a leader in India's developmental journey. He also celebrated the posthumous Padma Bhushan award to Shibu Soren, which brought pride to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)