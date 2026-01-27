Left Menu

Deep Dive into Chile's Underwater Wine Aging Revolution

Chile is innovating wine storage by submerging bottles underwater near Locos island. Maintaining consistent conditions similar to cave cellars, the method enhances wine quality, offering smoother tannins and an elegant body. This novel project showcases Chile's role in wine production, aligning with its cultural and economic significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:35 IST
Deep Dive into Chile's Underwater Wine Aging Revolution

In the depths near Locos Island, northern Chile, a novel approach to wine aging has taken form as divers stock bottles in metal cages on the seabed.

The initiative utilizes the sea's consistent temperature and negative pressure to mimic traditional wine cellars, entailing a promising outcome in wine quality, according to Alejandro Soza, director of the ODC diving center.

The method optimizes aging conditions for wines, bringing enhanced elegance and softer tannins. With white grape varieties showing optimal response, this innovative Chilean venture underscores the country's global wine production stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026