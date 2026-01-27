Left Menu

Unveiling the Invisible: High-Resolution Map of Dark Matter Reveals Universe's Scaffolding

Researchers have created a high-resolution map of dark matter, the 'invisible scaffolding of the Universe', showing its gravitational influence on the formation of galaxies and stars. This map offers detailed insights into how dark matter, which constitutes 85% of the Universe's total matter, structures normal matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:44 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have unveiled a high-resolution map of dark matter, often termed as the 'invisible scaffolding of the Universe'. This map sheds light on the gravitational impact dark matter has on the formation of stars and galaxies, offering an unprecedented view into the cosmic architecture.

Dark matter, which comprises 85% of the Universe's total matter, remains invisible due to its non-interaction with light. However, its gravitational force is key to holding galaxies together, as reaffirmed by the map published in Nature Astronomy. The study highlights how this celestial glue has been a silent architect of the cosmos.

The map, spanning a section of the sky in the constellation Sextans, utilized the James Webb Space Telescope and identified nearly 800,000 galaxies. This research not only confirms previous findings but also provides new insights into the relationship between dark and normal matter, crucial for galaxy and star formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

