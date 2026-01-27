Snowfall Strands Tourists: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed, Flights Cancelled

Fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir on Tuesday, forcing the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and leading to the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, stranding tourists in the valley.

The snow, starting late Monday, accumulated near key tunnels, halting highway traffic. At Srinagar International Airport, continuous snowfall made the runway unsafe, resulting in the cancellation of 58 scheduled flights.

Despite the delays, some tourists embraced the extended stay, praising local cooperation. Train services, initially disrupted, resumed after tracks were cleared. The region prepared for continued adverse weather, issuing avalanche warnings across multiple districts.

