Left Menu

Telangana's Jungle Census Boosts Hopes for Tiger Conservation

The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 in Telangana found 994 indications of tigers and other carnivores. The survey, involving forest personnel and volunteers, also documented herbivores and other wildlife. This vital ecological effort, marred by some incidents, showcased a healthy ecosystem across 32 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:24 IST
Telangana's Jungle Census Boosts Hopes for Tiger Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 carried out in Telangana has recorded preliminary evidence of 994 instances of tigers and other carnivores, according to forest officials. The six-day survey spanned forest areas in 32 out of the state's 33 districts from January 19 to 25.

This rigorous exercise included a 15-km carnivore sign survey along with daily 2-km transects to evaluate prey density and forest vegetation. The data collected in the field was entered and uploaded via the M-STRIPES Ecological App to a remote server managed by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Forest Department officials reported a healthy ecosystem, with the presence of tigers and other carnivores being significantly recorded. Over 4,500 personnel and around 1,700 volunteers participated in the survey, which faced challenges such as a forest watcher dying of a heart attack and other minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026