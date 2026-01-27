Telangana's Jungle Census Boosts Hopes for Tiger Conservation

The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 carried out in Telangana has recorded preliminary evidence of 994 instances of tigers and other carnivores, according to forest officials. The six-day survey spanned forest areas in 32 out of the state's 33 districts from January 19 to 25.

This rigorous exercise included a 15-km carnivore sign survey along with daily 2-km transects to evaluate prey density and forest vegetation. The data collected in the field was entered and uploaded via the M-STRIPES Ecological App to a remote server managed by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Forest Department officials reported a healthy ecosystem, with the presence of tigers and other carnivores being significantly recorded. Over 4,500 personnel and around 1,700 volunteers participated in the survey, which faced challenges such as a forest watcher dying of a heart attack and other minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)