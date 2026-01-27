Telangana's Jungle Census Boosts Hopes for Tiger Conservation
The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 in Telangana found 994 indications of tigers and other carnivores. The survey, involving forest personnel and volunteers, also documented herbivores and other wildlife. This vital ecological effort, marred by some incidents, showcased a healthy ecosystem across 32 districts.
- Country:
- India
The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 carried out in Telangana has recorded preliminary evidence of 994 instances of tigers and other carnivores, according to forest officials. The six-day survey spanned forest areas in 32 out of the state's 33 districts from January 19 to 25.
This rigorous exercise included a 15-km carnivore sign survey along with daily 2-km transects to evaluate prey density and forest vegetation. The data collected in the field was entered and uploaded via the M-STRIPES Ecological App to a remote server managed by the Wildlife Institute of India.
Forest Department officials reported a healthy ecosystem, with the presence of tigers and other carnivores being significantly recorded. Over 4,500 personnel and around 1,700 volunteers participated in the survey, which faced challenges such as a forest watcher dying of a heart attack and other minor injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)