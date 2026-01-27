Fire Erupts in Bhiwandi Textile Hub: Officials on Alert
A fire broke out late Tuesday night in a textile unit in Bhiwandi, Thane district. Civic officials reported no injuries, though the cause remains unknown. The incident occurred around 11 pm in the Karivali area. Two fire engines were dispatched to manage the situation.
In a sudden incident, a fire erupted late Tuesday night in a textile processing unit in Bhiwandi, Thane district, authorities confirmed.
The blaze broke out around 11 pm in the Karivali locality, a hub for powerloom activities, on the fringes of Mumbai.
Despite the intensity of flames, officials from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation reported no casualties, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two fire engines were swiftly deployed to contain the situation.
