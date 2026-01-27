Fire Erupts in Bhiwandi Textile Hub: Officials on Alert

In a sudden incident, a fire erupted late Tuesday night in a textile processing unit in Bhiwandi, Thane district, authorities confirmed.

The blaze broke out around 11 pm in the Karivali locality, a hub for powerloom activities, on the fringes of Mumbai.

Despite the intensity of flames, officials from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation reported no casualties, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two fire engines were swiftly deployed to contain the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)