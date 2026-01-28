Left Menu

Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram has approved 25 development projects totaling Rs 142 crore, aimed at improving the city's infrastructure, including sewerage, roads, and drainage. These projects target densely populated areas to enhance basic amenities amid ongoing challenges such as waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST
Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the finance and contract committee of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) gave a green light to 25 major projects worth Rs 142 crore on Tuesday. The projects, discussed during a meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, focus on infrastructure development across the city and its adjacent rural locales.

The proposed initiatives include reinforcing the current sewerage system, upgrading road networks, enhancing drainage solutions, and revamping street lighting and sanitation amenities. A crucial component of the plan addresses the longstanding issue of outdated sewer lines in dense urban sectors, with rehabilitation work set to commence in key areas such as Ward 27 and Civil Lines.

The ambitious development agenda also embraces cutting-edge water management strategies, with approvals given for new storm water drainage installations aimed at alleviating seasonal waterlogging problems in overburdened areas like Sector-9 and 9A. Road enhancement schemes include strengthening and resurfacing efforts on critical commuter passages such as Dhanwapur Road and South City 1, promising a significant boost to daily traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026