Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost

In a significant development, the finance and contract committee of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) gave a green light to 25 major projects worth Rs 142 crore on Tuesday. The projects, discussed during a meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, focus on infrastructure development across the city and its adjacent rural locales.

The proposed initiatives include reinforcing the current sewerage system, upgrading road networks, enhancing drainage solutions, and revamping street lighting and sanitation amenities. A crucial component of the plan addresses the longstanding issue of outdated sewer lines in dense urban sectors, with rehabilitation work set to commence in key areas such as Ward 27 and Civil Lines.

The ambitious development agenda also embraces cutting-edge water management strategies, with approvals given for new storm water drainage installations aimed at alleviating seasonal waterlogging problems in overburdened areas like Sector-9 and 9A. Road enhancement schemes include strengthening and resurfacing efforts on critical commuter passages such as Dhanwapur Road and South City 1, promising a significant boost to daily traffic flow.

