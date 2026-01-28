Left Menu

Journeys Beyond Visible: Cosmic Mapping and Global Anxiety

Recent science news highlights include astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope to map dark matter, the unseen cosmic substance constituting most of the universe. Additionally, the Doomsday Clock, symbolizing global existential threats, is set nearer to midnight due to nuclear tensions and escalating global conflicts.

Astronomers have achieved a breakthrough with the James Webb Space Telescope, crafting the most precise cosmic map of dark matter, a mysterious substance making up the majority of the universe. Although invisible to telescopes and the human eye, dark matter outlines the gravitational framework of the cosmos, juxtaposing ordinary matter, which comprises only a small fraction of space's contents.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' to 85 seconds before midnight, the closest it has ever been. This change reflects escalating nuclear threats from global powers like Russia, China, and the United States, alongside ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as concerns about artificial intelligence.

Since its inception in 1947, the Doomsday Clock has been a stark reminder of humanity's proximity to potential self-destruction, originally set in the context of Cold War anxieties. Today, it continues to underscore the urgency for global cooperation to mitigate existential risks, especially in an era of growing technological advancements.

