Left Menu

Unveiling the Universe: New Cosmic Map Sheds Light on Dark Matter

Scientists have crafted the most detailed map of dark matter's distribution in the universe using data from the James Webb Space Telescope. This mysterious substance, making up the majority of the universe's mass, is invisible as it neither emits nor reflects light, unlike ordinary matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:31 IST
Unveiling the Universe: New Cosmic Map Sheds Light on Dark Matter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, astronomers have unveiled the most detailed map of dark matter's distribution in the universe. The map was created using observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, focusing on a sky region nearly three times larger than the full moon.

This discovery highlights dark matter, a mysterious substance that comprises the bulk of the universe's matter yet remains invisible due to its inability to emit or reflect light. In contrast, ordinary matter only accounts for about 15% of the universe's total mass, encompassing stars, planets, and even humans.

Dark matter's elusive nature remains one of science's greatest enigmas, as it cannot be seen by the human eye or traditional telescopes, challenging scientists to innovate new methods to understand its presence and influence across the cosmos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026