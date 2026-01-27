Unveiling the Universe: New Cosmic Map Sheds Light on Dark Matter

In a groundbreaking development, astronomers have unveiled the most detailed map of dark matter's distribution in the universe. The map was created using observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, focusing on a sky region nearly three times larger than the full moon.

This discovery highlights dark matter, a mysterious substance that comprises the bulk of the universe's matter yet remains invisible due to its inability to emit or reflect light. In contrast, ordinary matter only accounts for about 15% of the universe's total mass, encompassing stars, planets, and even humans.

Dark matter's elusive nature remains one of science's greatest enigmas, as it cannot be seen by the human eye or traditional telescopes, challenging scientists to innovate new methods to understand its presence and influence across the cosmos.

