Left Menu

Wildfire Erupts in Dzukou Valley: Trekkers Safely Evacuated Amidst Blazing Chaos

A wildfire erupted in Dzukou Valley, Kohima district, Nagaland, leading to the evacuation of over 30 stranded trekkers. Authorities, aided by the Southern Angami Youth Organisation, are launching efforts to contain the blaze. An emergency meeting has been scheduled to discuss further precautionary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:18 IST
Wildfire Erupts in Dzukou Valley: Trekkers Safely Evacuated Amidst Blazing Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wildfire broke out in the Dzukou Valley of Nagaland's Kohima district, necessitating the evacuation of more than 30 trekkers stranded by the flames, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and the district administration launched containment operations while ensuring the safe evacuation of trekkers from the high-altitude valley. The Kohima District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials stated the blaze is believed to have started on Monday, with authorities being informed on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has constituted a dedicated team for reconnaissance and rescue operations with plans to mobilise all available resources to control the fire's spread. An emergency meeting is set for Wednesday afternoon to evaluate further measures. Meanwhile, SAYO prioritised evacuating trekkers and suspending trekking activities in the valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026