Wildfire Erupts in Dzukou Valley: Trekkers Safely Evacuated Amidst Blazing Chaos

A wildfire broke out in the Dzukou Valley of Nagaland's Kohima district, necessitating the evacuation of more than 30 trekkers stranded by the flames, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and the district administration launched containment operations while ensuring the safe evacuation of trekkers from the high-altitude valley. The Kohima District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials stated the blaze is believed to have started on Monday, with authorities being informed on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has constituted a dedicated team for reconnaissance and rescue operations with plans to mobilise all available resources to control the fire's spread. An emergency meeting is set for Wednesday afternoon to evaluate further measures. Meanwhile, SAYO prioritised evacuating trekkers and suspending trekking activities in the valley.

