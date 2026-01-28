Rwanda Files Arbitration Against UK Over Cancelled Asylum Deal

Rwanda announced on Tuesday that it has launched an arbitration case against the United Kingdom following the cancellation of an asylum agreement.

The suspended deal, annulled by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024, involved Rwanda receiving migrants arriving illegally in Britain in exchange for payments.

Rwanda is seeking arbitration at The Hague's Permanent Court over Britain's failure to honor financial commitments following the deal's cancellation.

