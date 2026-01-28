Rwanda Files Arbitration Against UK Over Cancelled Asylum Deal
Rwanda has initiated arbitration against Britain regarding a scrapped asylum agreement. This deal, terminated by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024, involved Rwanda accepting migrants for compensation. Rwanda claims Britain owes them for unfulfilled payments, leading to their legal action at The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:53 IST
Rwanda announced on Tuesday that it has launched an arbitration case against the United Kingdom following the cancellation of an asylum agreement.
The suspended deal, annulled by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024, involved Rwanda receiving migrants arriving illegally in Britain in exchange for payments.
Rwanda is seeking arbitration at The Hague's Permanent Court over Britain's failure to honor financial commitments following the deal's cancellation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
