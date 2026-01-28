Heavy Snowfall Blankets Northwestern Nepal, Disrupts Daily Life
Northwestern Nepal is experiencing heavy snowfall, with up to two feet of snow blocking roads and affecting daily life. Important routes like the Kagbeni-Korala road are impassable, although the snowfall benefits winter crops. Key regions such as Karnali and Sudur Paschim provinces are heavily impacted.
Northwestern Nepal is grappling with heavy snowfall that has piled as high as two feet, blocking roads and stranding local communities. The Kagbeni-Korala road section is among the major routes affected, making transportation challenging for residents and travelers.
In the Karnali Province, districts such as Humla, Mugu, Dolpa, Jumla, and Kalikot have been blanketed with snow, further complicating the mobility of local populations. According to Shankar Khadka, Chief of the District Police Office, the snow has caused significant road obstructions in areas like Limi and Nyalu.
The Sudur Paschim Province is also feeling the impact, with heavy snowfall covering parts of Baitadi and Bajura districts. While the snowfall disrupts daily routines, it is welcomed by farmers for its beneficial effects on winter crops like potatoes and apples.
