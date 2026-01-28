Left Menu

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Northwestern Nepal, Disrupts Daily Life

Northwestern Nepal is experiencing heavy snowfall, with up to two feet of snow blocking roads and affecting daily life. Important routes like the Kagbeni-Korala road are impassable, although the snowfall benefits winter crops. Key regions such as Karnali and Sudur Paschim provinces are heavily impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:32 IST
Heavy Snowfall Blankets Northwestern Nepal, Disrupts Daily Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Northwestern Nepal is grappling with heavy snowfall that has piled as high as two feet, blocking roads and stranding local communities. The Kagbeni-Korala road section is among the major routes affected, making transportation challenging for residents and travelers.

In the Karnali Province, districts such as Humla, Mugu, Dolpa, Jumla, and Kalikot have been blanketed with snow, further complicating the mobility of local populations. According to Shankar Khadka, Chief of the District Police Office, the snow has caused significant road obstructions in areas like Limi and Nyalu.

The Sudur Paschim Province is also feeling the impact, with heavy snowfall covering parts of Baitadi and Bajura districts. While the snowfall disrupts daily routines, it is welcomed by farmers for its beneficial effects on winter crops like potatoes and apples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026