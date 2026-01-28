Tanzania Leads Regional Weather Capacity Drive Under CREWS East Africa

Tanzania is emerging as a regional leader in strengthening early warning and forecasting capacity across East Africa, with the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) providing hands-on technical support to neighbouring countries under the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative.

Through the CREWS East Africa project, TMA is supporting National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) to improve forecasting accuracy, quality management and preparedness for severe weather — a critical need as climate-related risks intensify across the region.

Burundi set to benefit from advanced forecasting support

In Burundi, the Institut Géographique du Burundi (IGEBU) is expected to receive comprehensive technical assistance from TMA, including support to install the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, a key tool for modern numerical weather prediction.

The collaboration also includes targeted training in:

Severe Weather Forecasting Programme (SWFP)

Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP)

Quality Management Systems (QMS) for meteorological operations

With guidance from TMA, IGEBU has already made progress in implementing QMS, helping to strengthen the reliability and consistency of its services. Additional training activities, as well as QMS audits and evaluations, are planned to further consolidate these gains.

Regional partnership showcased

The growing partnership between East African meteorological services is highlighted in a video produced by TMA, which documents ongoing support to IGEBU under the CREWS project. The video focuses on best practices, lessons learned and the benefits of regional collaboration, particularly in strengthening quality management systems across NMHSs.

A model of South–South cooperation

The success of the initiative underscores the value of South–South cooperation, with countries in the region sharing expertise tailored to local contexts rather than relying solely on external support.

It also highlights the importance of strong coordination through the CREWS Initiative and the WMO Regional Office for Africa, alongside the close partnership and commitment of institutions such as TMA and IGEBU.

By reinforcing forecasting capacity and early warning systems, the CREWS East Africa project aims to help countries anticipate extreme weather events, reduce disaster risk, and better protect lives and livelihoods across the region.