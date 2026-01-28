Pope Leo's Call Against Rising Anti-Semitism
Pope Leo issued a heartfelt appeal against the global resurgence of anti-Semitism during his weekly audience at the Vatican. He urged world leaders to be vigilant to prevent any recurrence of genocide. His message aligned with the Holocaust commemoration, aiming for a world devoid of prejudice and oppression.
During a solemn occasion at the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Leo addressed the troubling global resurgence of anti-Semitism.
Marking the annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the Pope implored world leaders to remain alert, emphasizing the need to avert future genocides.
The first U.S. Pope, Leo, earnestly prayed for a world free of prejudice, racism, and persecution.
