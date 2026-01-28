Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Pune. RSS leaders expressed condolences and praised his impactful public life. The crash killed Pawar, aged 66, and four others. RSS leaders described the event as a significant loss to the state's political and social spheres.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Pune district, marking a significant loss to the state's political landscape. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, near Pawar's hometown of Baramati.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders expressed deep sorrow over Pawar's untimely demise, highlighting his impactful contributions to public life. RSS General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, labeled the incident as extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking, offering heartfelt tributes to Pawar.
Prof Suresh (Nana) Jadhav, RSS' Paschim Maharashtra Prant Sanghchalak, described the loss as shocking and a major blow to the political and social spheres of the state. He acknowledged Pawar's visionary leadership and development-oriented outlook while extending his prayers to the bereaved family and party workers.
