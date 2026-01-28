Espionage Web: India Unravels Cross-Border SIM Card Conspiracy

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has sentenced Altafhusen Ghanchibhai, alias Shakil, to more than five years in prison for his involvement in a Pakistan-led espionage conspiracy. The case revolved around the fraudulent use of SIM cards and the misuse of social media platforms.

During the trial in which Ghanchibhai pleaded guilty, the prosecution examined 37 witnesses. The court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, found him guilty of manipulating unique identification features, including SIM cards and OTPs, to facilitate espionage activities.

Ghanchibhai was linked to a cross-border conspiracy using Indian SIM cards of fishermen detained by the Pakistan Navy. These cards were later used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives to contact Indian defense personnel. The NIA asserted this compromised national security and posed a threat to the country's unity and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)