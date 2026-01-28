Espionage Web: India Unravels Cross-Border SIM Card Conspiracy
A National Investigation Agency court has convicted Altafhusen Ghanchibhai in a cross-border espionage case. He was sentenced to over five years for misusing SIM cards and social media for espionage. The plot involved Indian SIM cards used by Pakistani Intelligence to contact Indian defense personnel under false identities.
- Country:
- India
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has sentenced Altafhusen Ghanchibhai, alias Shakil, to more than five years in prison for his involvement in a Pakistan-led espionage conspiracy. The case revolved around the fraudulent use of SIM cards and the misuse of social media platforms.
During the trial in which Ghanchibhai pleaded guilty, the prosecution examined 37 witnesses. The court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, found him guilty of manipulating unique identification features, including SIM cards and OTPs, to facilitate espionage activities.
Ghanchibhai was linked to a cross-border conspiracy using Indian SIM cards of fishermen detained by the Pakistan Navy. These cards were later used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives to contact Indian defense personnel. The NIA asserted this compromised national security and posed a threat to the country's unity and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deendayal Port Authority Pioneers India's First Port-Based Green Hydrogen Project
Whisky Wars: India and EU Negotiate Maturation Period in Trade Pact
Rebranding Indian Football: I-League Transforms into Indian Football League
Sula Vineyards Celebrates India-EU FTA Safeguards for Wine Industry
Iran Unrest: Potential Ripple Effects on Indian Industries Loom