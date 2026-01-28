Left Menu

Budget Cuts Threaten Indonesia's Disaster Response

Indonesia's rescue agency faces a budget cut as parliament shifts funds to prioritized programs, including defence and free meals initiatives. Despite increased natural disasters in the region, the agency's budget is reduced by 4.5%. Officials stress the need for more resources to enhance disaster response capabilities.

28-01-2026
The Indonesian parliament's decision to cut funding for the nation's main rescue agency has sparked concerns in light of the country's high disaster risk. On Wednesday, lawmakers approved a 69.38 billion rupiah reduction, channeling funds to other government priorities.

President Prabowo Subianto has emphasized programs such as free meals and increased defense spending, leading to widespread budget reallocations. The decision comes as Indonesia, situated on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, grapples with frequent earthquakes, floods, and landslides. In recent months, these natural disasters have claimed numerous lives and displaced many.

While Mohammad Syafii, head of the agency, agreed to the budget cuts, he emphasized the need for more funding to improve disaster response capabilities. Currently, the agency operates 38 offices across 514 regions. Deputy head Ridwan Bae raised concerns about resource limitations, noting the agency's vital role in disaster management.

