Ukraine's foreign ministry took a significant diplomatic step on Thursday by summoning Hungary's ambassador to Kyiv, reacting to allegations from Budapest of Ukraine's interference in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections.

Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sharpened his critique of Ukraine in recent weeks, aiming to link Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar with Kyiv and the European Union executive. As the electoral campaign gathers pace, Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have engaged in a verbal spar, with Zelenskiy suggesting Orban, though unnamed, is attempting to undermine European interests.

In a retaliatory statement, Orban described Zelenskiy as a leader in a dire situation, just as Ukraine commemorates the fourth anniversary of its large-scale conflict following the 2022 Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto publicly criticized Ukraine's protest through social media, signaling an anticipation of continued purported interference in April's elections in favor of the opposition Tisza party. Against this backdrop of heightened political maneuvering, Orban faces his most formidable electoral challenge since 2010, with center-right contender Magyar consistently leading in the polls amid economic stagnation.

