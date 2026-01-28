Germany's Energy Evolution: RWE's Strategic Response to Geopolitical Shifts

RWE, Germany's largest power producer, is urging governments to focus on long-term energy resilience and security in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions, CEO Markus Krebber announced at a recent summit.

Krebber noted a strategic shift in economic priorities, stressing the importance of developing a reliable long-term energy supply strategy without new dependencies. This comes as Germany, the largest economy in Europe, seeks new global alliances following strained trade relations, notably with the United States.

Germany is grappling with high energy costs that are stifling industrial growth, exacerbated by severed ties with Russia. RWE is investing in new power generation projects, including offshore wind and solar initiatives in the US, over share buybacks, responding to investor Elliott's calls.

