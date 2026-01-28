Tragedy on the Tarmac: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Air Crash

A tragic aircraft crash occurred on Wednesday morning in Baramati, claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The aircraft, struggling with poor visibility, failed to confirm its landing clearance and subsequently crashed.

The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that the ill-fated Learjet 45 experienced a 'go-around' procedure moments before the crash, a common maneuver when a safe landing cannot be assured. After receiving clearance to land, the aircraft did not provide a 'read-back' to the Baramati ATC, critical for ensuring the instructions were correctly understood.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has taken over the case to determine the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, records show the aircraft's certificates and permits were up-to-date, having passed a regulatory audit by DGCA with no major findings. The aviation community mourns this tragic event, highlighting the necessity of strict adherence to ATC protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)