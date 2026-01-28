Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move: Saving Space for Future Welfare

The Delhi government is investing over Rs 100 crore to safeguard 900 acres of DUSIB land from encroachment. The initiative aims to clear the way for future welfare projects, including new night shelters and public sanitation complexes. The plan marks a significant focus on urban poor services and slum redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:47 IST
Delhi's Bold Move: Saving Space for Future Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is making a bold financial move, earmarking over Rs 100 crore to identify and protect 900 acres of land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A key aim is to prevent encroachment, thereby paving the way for future welfare projects.

According to a government official, this will allow the construction of 12 permanent night shelters and several Jan Suvidha Complexes, which are in the pipeline. The night shelters each promise accommodation for about 500 individuals, significantly uplifting living conditions for the urban homeless.

Simultaneously, the government has notably increased the budget for DUSIB, focusing on sanitation and basic infrastructure improvements in low-income areas, driving home a commitment to better the lives of the city's underprivileged population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026