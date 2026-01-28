Delhi's Bold Move: Saving Space for Future Welfare

The Delhi government is making a bold financial move, earmarking over Rs 100 crore to identify and protect 900 acres of land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A key aim is to prevent encroachment, thereby paving the way for future welfare projects.

According to a government official, this will allow the construction of 12 permanent night shelters and several Jan Suvidha Complexes, which are in the pipeline. The night shelters each promise accommodation for about 500 individuals, significantly uplifting living conditions for the urban homeless.

Simultaneously, the government has notably increased the budget for DUSIB, focusing on sanitation and basic infrastructure improvements in low-income areas, driving home a commitment to better the lives of the city's underprivileged population.

(With inputs from agencies.)