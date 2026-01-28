Odia Entrepreneurs Transform Lives with Ashram Sanitation Project

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Balika Ashram in Majhiguda, Nabarangpur, Odisha, has taken a leap forward in ensuring the welfare of its residents with the completion of a new bathroom facility. This initiative, backed by UK-based Odia entrepreneurs, aims to address critical issues of privacy and hygiene for 46 tribal girls residing at the ashram.

Suffering from inadequate sanitation facilities, the girls previously faced challenges around safety and mental well-being. Recognizing this, Captain Arun Kar (Retd.) and Mrs. Nidhi Kar stepped in, laying the groundwork for what is now a complete and secure bathroom facility. This project, fueled by a strong emotional connection with Odisha, underscores the power of philanthropy by the global Odia diaspora.

Beyond structural improvements, the initiative also strives to bring dignity and support to the girls, promoting better menstrual hygiene. Such collective actions reflect a dedication to roots and showcase how diaspora efforts can effect substantial, positive changes in local communities.

