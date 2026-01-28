Odia Entrepreneurs Transform Lives with Ashram Sanitation Project
UK-based Odia entrepreneurs funded a bathroom project for tribal girls at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Balika Ashram in Odisha, significantly improving living conditions. Addressing privacy, safety, and hygiene, their involvement extends beyond infrastructure to emotional support, highlighting global diaspora impact on local welfare.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Balika Ashram in Majhiguda, Nabarangpur, Odisha, has taken a leap forward in ensuring the welfare of its residents with the completion of a new bathroom facility. This initiative, backed by UK-based Odia entrepreneurs, aims to address critical issues of privacy and hygiene for 46 tribal girls residing at the ashram.
Suffering from inadequate sanitation facilities, the girls previously faced challenges around safety and mental well-being. Recognizing this, Captain Arun Kar (Retd.) and Mrs. Nidhi Kar stepped in, laying the groundwork for what is now a complete and secure bathroom facility. This project, fueled by a strong emotional connection with Odisha, underscores the power of philanthropy by the global Odia diaspora.
Beyond structural improvements, the initiative also strives to bring dignity and support to the girls, promoting better menstrual hygiene. Such collective actions reflect a dedication to roots and showcase how diaspora efforts can effect substantial, positive changes in local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odia
- entrepreneurs
- ashram
- tribal girls
- bathroom
- sanitation
- Odisha
- philanthropy
- hygiene
- diaspora
ALSO READ
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: New Projects Launched
Odisha Bandh Highlights Farmers' Plight Amid Paddy Procurement Issues
Odisha's Farmers' Bandh Sparks Political Ripples
BJD to Spotlight Odisha's Farmers' Plight and Law & Order in Parliament
Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action