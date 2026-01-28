Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives in Dungarpur

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, a wall collapse led to the deaths of a resident and a laborer during demolition work on an old house. Manish Roat's father and laborer were buried under debris, and despite immediate efforts by villagers, they succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan when two individuals lost their lives after a wall of an old house collapsed. The accident took place during demolition work to prepare for new construction.

According to police reports, Manish Roat from Asela village was supervising the work on his ancestral home when disaster struck. His father, Kantilal, along with a laborer named Gautam, were buried under the rubble when a large portion of the wall suddenly gave way.

Local villagers quickly arrived on the scene to assist, extracting the trapped men and rushing them to the district hospital. Tragically, both victims were declared dead on arrival. After the post-mortem examination, the bodies were released to the families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

