Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives in Dungarpur

A tragic incident unfolded in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan when two individuals lost their lives after a wall of an old house collapsed. The accident took place during demolition work to prepare for new construction.

According to police reports, Manish Roat from Asela village was supervising the work on his ancestral home when disaster struck. His father, Kantilal, along with a laborer named Gautam, were buried under the rubble when a large portion of the wall suddenly gave way.

Local villagers quickly arrived on the scene to assist, extracting the trapped men and rushing them to the district hospital. Tragically, both victims were declared dead on arrival. After the post-mortem examination, the bodies were released to the families.

