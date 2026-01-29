BJP hails Calcutta HC's directive to WB govt to hand over acquired land in border districts to BSF

The BJP on Thursday hailed the Calcutta High Court's directive to the West Bengal government, asking it to hand over already acquired land in nine border districts to the BSF, saying it has exposed the TMC government. The court's directive also proves that the ruling TMC, driven by its ''greed for votes'', is appeasing infiltrators, putting the national security at risk, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to hand over already acquired land in nine border districts to the Border Security Force (BSF) by March 31 for putting up barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The court noted that West Bengal accounts for more than half of India's total border with Bangladesh, and despite multiple Cabinet decisions since 2016, large stretches of the international boundary remain unfenced. Holding that national security obligations cannot be delayed due to administrative or electoral considerations, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said that the land which has already been acquired and funded by the Centre must be transferred without delay. Commenting on the development, Trivedi said, ''The Calcutta High Court's directive is very appropriate, timely, and commendable to ensure national security.'' At the same time, it is also a very ''clear and unambiguous signal'' from the court that exposes the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP added in a video message. ''This also proves that the 'INDI Alliance' and all of its constituents, including Trinamool Congress, are frustrated due to their continuous defeats,'' he added. Trivedi claimed that the TMC government in West Bengal is facing an ''inevitable defeat'' in the upcoming polls. ''Driven by greed for votes, they are appeasing infiltrators and under their rule, national security is at risk,'' he said. ''Therefore, to overcome this crisis, we are confident that the people of Bengal will give a decisive, effective and overwhelming mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so that such forces cannot become influential in Bengal in the future,'' Trivedi added.

