Weather Woes: Rainfall and Fog Blanket Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh experienced light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms within the last 24 hours, with the densest activity in western regions. Hailstorms, gusty winds, and fog were significant features of this weather pattern. A notable temperature increase was recorded in the Gorakhpur and Ayodhya divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall swept across most regions in western Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with eastern areas also seeing some precipitation, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms hit isolated locations in both sections of the state, accompanied by hailstorms in a few places including Bareilly.

Officials noted gusty winds, with Agra recording the highest speed at 50 km/h, and dense fog enveloping specific zones in western Uttar Pradesh. Recorded rainfall included Gutraur (Sambhal) at 5 cm, Tirva (Kannauj) at 4 cm, and various other locations measuring around 3 cm.

The Gorakhpur and Ayodhya divisions noticed a marked rise in nighttime temperatures. Significant temperature increases were also observed in the Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra divisions, whereas Bulandshahr reported the state's lowest temperature at 9.0°C. Dense fog is likely to persist in isolated areas on January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

