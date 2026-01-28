Weather Woes: Rainfall and Fog Blanket Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall swept across most regions in western Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with eastern areas also seeing some precipitation, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms hit isolated locations in both sections of the state, accompanied by hailstorms in a few places including Bareilly.

Officials noted gusty winds, with Agra recording the highest speed at 50 km/h, and dense fog enveloping specific zones in western Uttar Pradesh. Recorded rainfall included Gutraur (Sambhal) at 5 cm, Tirva (Kannauj) at 4 cm, and various other locations measuring around 3 cm.

The Gorakhpur and Ayodhya divisions noticed a marked rise in nighttime temperatures. Significant temperature increases were also observed in the Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra divisions, whereas Bulandshahr reported the state's lowest temperature at 9.0°C. Dense fog is likely to persist in isolated areas on January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)