Chilling Crime: Accountant Accused of Grisly Murder in Agra

In Agra, a man allegedly murdered his lover, dismembered her, and discarded her head in a canal. The accused, Vinay, was in a relationship dispute with Minki Sharma, the victim. After an argument, he killed her, then abandoned the body on a bridge, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has surfaced in Agra as a 30-year-old man stands accused of brutally murdering his lover. The unsettling incident involved the dismemberment of the victim's body, with the head being discarded in a canal.

The accused, identified as Vinay, was reportedly in a relationship dispute with his colleague, Minki Sharma. He allegedly attacked her following a heated argument over marriage, delivering a fatal neck wound with a coconut-cutting knife.

Authorities have arrested Vinay after CCTV footage and evidence led to his capture. The police are actively searching for the missing head with divers. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and key items related to the crime have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

