Chilling Crime: Accountant Accused of Grisly Murder in Agra

A shocking crime has surfaced in Agra as a 30-year-old man stands accused of brutally murdering his lover. The unsettling incident involved the dismemberment of the victim's body, with the head being discarded in a canal.

The accused, identified as Vinay, was reportedly in a relationship dispute with his colleague, Minki Sharma. He allegedly attacked her following a heated argument over marriage, delivering a fatal neck wound with a coconut-cutting knife.

Authorities have arrested Vinay after CCTV footage and evidence led to his capture. The police are actively searching for the missing head with divers. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and key items related to the crime have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)