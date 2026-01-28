China's Rising Influence: The Top Aid Partner for Small Island Nations

According to a recent survey, China has emerged as the leading bilateral development assistance partner for small island developing nations, surpassing traditional allies like the U.S. and the UK. This shift in aid dynamics is especially significant as the U.S. reduces its focus on climate change-related aid under President Donald Trump.

The survey, published by ODI Global, gathered responses from 29 small island states ranging from the Caribbean to the South China Sea. Lead author Emily Wilkinson highlighted the geopolitical implications of China's rising influence, noting unexpected support from Caribbean nations previously dominated by U.S. and UK interests.

While the UK remained the top partner for many Caribbean respondents, Australia led in the Pacific region. However, China's role was most pronounced for states in the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea. With $6 billion in aid between 2020 and 2023, China outpaced Australia, the U.S., and Japan, signaling a consequential shift in global aid strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)